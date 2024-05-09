Today marks Victory Day in Russia commemorating the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II in 1945.

Victory Day in Russia May 9 is celebrated as Victory Day in Russia and several other former Soviet republics. It commemorates the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II and the formal surrender of German forces in Berlin, ending the war in Europe in 1945.

European Union's Europe Day On May 9, 1950, the Schuman Declaration was presented, laying the foundation for the European Coal and Steel Community, a precursor to the European Union. This day is celebrated as Europe Day, symbolizing European peace and unity.

First Transcontinental Railroad In 1869, the first transcontinental railroad in the United States was completed at Promontory Summit in Utah Territory, marking a significant achievement in connecting the eastern and western parts of the country by rail.

Alfred Hitchcock's 'Vertigo' Alfred Hitchcock's famous film "Vertigo" premiered on May 9, 1958. It is one of Hitchcock's most acclaimed works and is considered a classic in the mystery and thriller genres.

Pope John Paul II's Attempted Assassination On May 9, Pope John Paul II was shot and wounded by Mehmet Ali Ağca in St. Peter's Square in 1981, but he later forgave his assailant. This event resonates with May 9 due to the themes of reconciliation and peace.

West Germany's "Basic Law" (1949) On May 9, 1949, the Parliamentary Council in Germany ratified the Basic Law for the Federal Republic of Germany, leading to the formation of West Germany. This document laid the constitutional foundation for the democratic development of West Germany, which later became the unified Germany we know today.

