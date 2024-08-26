India celebrates Mother Teresa's birth anniversary on August 26. Born Anjeze Gonxhe Bojaxhiu, she became Saint Teresa of Calcutta, dedicating her life to humanitarian work and founding the Missionaries of Charity.

Today marks an important day in history with several notable events. In 1789, the French Revolution approved the Declaration of the Rights of Man and the Citizen. Take a look: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Alauddin Khilji captures Chittorgarh, expanding Delhi Sultanate's reach Today, Alauddin Khilji achieved a stunning military victory by capturing the formidable Chittorgarh stronghold in present-day India. This conquest solidified Khilji's rule and extended his empire's reach, highlighting the complex dynamics of politics and warfare within the Delhi Sultanate.

Mother Teresa's birthday On August 26, India celebrates the birth anniversary of Mother Teresa (August 26, 1910 – September 5, 1997). Born Anjeze Gonxhe Bojaxhiu in Skopje, now in North Macedonia, she was later known as Saint Teresa of Calcutta.

Mother Teresa, a Roman Catholic nun,took Indian citizenship in 1948 and dedicated her life to humanitarian work. She founded the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, which provided care for the sick, the poor, and the dying. Her selfless service earned her the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979.

Ryan White attends school via phone after being banned due to AIDS In 1985, 13-year-old AIDS patient Ryan White began "attending" classes at Western Middle School in Kokomo, Indiana via a telephone hook-up from home, as school officials had barred him from attending in person due to his illness. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maneka Gandhi's birthday Born on August 26, 1956, in Delhi, Maneka Gandhi is an Indian politician, animal rights activist, and former journalist. She is widely recognized as the wife of the late Sanjay Gandhi, the younger son of India’s first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

After Sanjay’s death in a sudden accident in 1980, Maneka entered politics in 1982. She is currently the Member of Parliament for Sultanpur district, where she is actively working to modernize and uplift the area.

FBI affidavit reveals boxes from Donald Trump’s estate contained top secret documents In 2022, an FBI affidavit revealed that 14 of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate contained classified documents, including many top secret, mixed with newspapers, magazines, and personal correspondence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

French Revolution sees approval of the declaration of rights of man and the citizen On this day in 1789, during the French Revolution, the National Constituent Assembly approved the Declaration of the Rights of Man and the Citizen. This pivotal document established principles of liberty, equality, and fraternity, profoundly influencing contemporary politics and human rights discourse.