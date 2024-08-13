Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  On this day: Key events on August 13, from Berlin divided in 1961 to Bollywood actor Sridevi's birth anniversary

On this day: Key events on August 13, from Berlin divided in 1961 to Bollywood actor Sridevi's birth anniversary

Livemint

  • On this day: On August 13, 1961, East Germany closed the Berlin border. In 1969, New York City honored Apollo 11 astronauts with a ticker-tape parade. Bollywood actress Sridevi was born on August 13, 1963.

On this day: Key events in history on August 13

On this day: Several key events took place in history on this day i.e. August 13. The day is celebrated, observed, and remembered for various political, economic and other reasons World History. In 1961, East Germany closed the border separating the eastern and western parts of Berlin. Eight years later, in 1969, New York City celebrated the Apollo 11 astronauts—Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins—with a ticker-tape parade. Speaking of special birth anniversary, late Bollywood actor, Sridevi was born on August 13, 1963.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Here are key events on August 13

Sridevi's birth anniversary

Late actor Sridevi was a celebrated Indian actress whose career spanned over five decades. Known for her versatility, she captivated audiences with performances in films across various languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Her standout performances in movies such as 'Chandni', 'Mr India', and 'English Vinglish' highlighted her extraordinary skill and range. Often referred to as the "Queen of Indian Cinema," her sudden passing in 2018 marked a great loss to the entertainment industry. Nonetheless, her enduring legacy is preserved through her memorable performances and significant contributions to cinema.

Berlin divided in 1961

In 1961, Berlin was divided into East and West Berlin. This separation was a result of the Cold War tensions between the Soviet Union and the Western Allies. The division was marked by the construction of the Berlin Wall, which physically and ideologically split the city until the wall fell in 1989.

New York City celebrates Apollo 11 astronauts

In 1969, New York City hosted a ticker-tape parade to honor the Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, and Michael Collins.

Indiana stage collapse in 2011

In 2011, a stage collapse at the Indiana State Fair, caused by a severe storm shortly before a concert was set to start, resulted in the deaths of seven individuals.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.