On this day: Key events on August 14, from Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to Pakistan’s Independence

On this day: Several key events took place in history on this day i.e. August 14. This day holds significance in both Indian and World History for various political, economic, and other reasons. In 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. The partition of India in 1947, under British colonial rule, led to the creation of Pakistan as a Muslim-majority nation. This division resulted in the displacement of millions and the loss of countless lives due to widespread violence. On August 14, Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day.

Key events that took place on August 14 Partition Horrors Remembrance Day In 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that 14 August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in India. Pakistan was carved out as a Muslim country after the division of India by the British colonial rule in 1947, and millions of people were displaced and many lakhs of them lost their lives as large scale rioting broke out. In a tweet, the Prime Minister had wrote, “Partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.”

Pakistan Independence Day Indian Independence Act in 1947 created two sovereign nation-states in the form of India and Pakistan. Pakistan's founding father and first President Mohammed Ali Jinnah in his historic radio address had said, “August 15 is the birthday of the independent and sovereign state of Pakistan. It marks the fulfilment of the destiny of the Muslim nation which made great sacrifices in the past few years to have its homeland.”