On this day: Key events on July 1, from GST implementation in 2017 to National Doctor’s Day celebration since 1991

On this day: Take a look at the key events held on July 1 in history. The day marks the implementation of GST laws in India in 2017. Back to 1997, Hong Kong returned to China in 1997

Livemint
First Published07:27 AM IST
On this day: Key events in history on July 1, from GST implementation to National Doctor's Day
On this day: Key events in history on July 1, from GST implementation to National Doctor’s Day

On this day: Many political, social, and geographical events happened on this day in history and continue to impact our lives even now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government implemented the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on 1 July 2017. To honour the selfless service of doctors, India began observing July 1 as National Doctors Day, nearly three decades ago in 1991. Take a look at the key events held on this day in history.

Also Read | Woman beaten up on street in Bengal, video goes viral; BJP slams Mamata Banerjee

Implementation of GST in 2017

The idea of nationwide taxation was first proposed by the Kelkar Task Force. The Goods and Services Tax provided an alternative to a complex and fragmented tax structure with a unified system to simplify compliance. GST also helped in removing the cascading effect of older tax structure. After years of deliberation, the Union Government implemented GST laws on 1 July, 2017. GST replaced a complex web of Central and State taxes including 5%, 12%, 18%, and 28% slabs.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan’s luxury London house sparks Internet buzz. Watch video video

Some essential commodities are exempted from GST, Gold and job work for diamond attract low rate of taxation. Compensation cess is being levied on demerit goods and ceratin luxury items .

National Doctor's Day

1 July is celebrated every year as National Doctor's Day in India to honour the dedication and selfless service of doctors to society. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, a physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal. To honour his contributions to healthcare and the public health system, 1 July has been observed as National Doctor's Day since 1991.

Also Read | Viral video: Cow waits for traffic signals to go green; netizens react

Hong Kong's return to China in 1997

The day also holds immense importance in the history of Hong Kong and China's relations, as the United Kingdom handed over the region to China on 1 July 1997. This event marked the end of 156 years of British rule, which began in 1841.

Also Read | Video: Indian mom drying clothes on Dubai hotel’s balcony divides Internet

Hong Kong was designated a Special Administrative Region (SAR) of China for 50 years, allowing it to maintain its own economic and governing systems distinct from those of mainland China. However, the central government's influence in Beijing increased following the implementation of the Hong Kong National Security Law in 2020.

Also Read | Indonesian singer sings SRK-Aishwarya’s ’Humko Humise’ song at wedding | Watch

International Joke Day

International Joke Day is celebrated in many countries across the world on 1 July. The exact origin of the celebration is difficult to trace. However, it serves as an opportunity for people to share laughs with friends and family over a joke.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsOn this day: Key events on July 1, from GST implementation in 2017 to National Doctor’s Day celebration since 1991

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,134.000.00
    Chennai
    73,703.000.00
    Delhi
    73,990.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,487.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue