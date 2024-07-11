On this day: Key events on July 11, from first female Olympic medallist to the Mumbai train bombings in 2006

On this day: Key events held on this day include the victory of a woman in Olympic Games for the first time and the Mumbai train bombings in 2006

First Published11 Jul 2024, 06:47 AM IST
On this day: Several incidents which took place on this day, July 11, in past years have become an irreplaceable part of history. The day marks the victory of a woman for the first time in the Olympics in an individual event, tennis. The day is also remembered for the unfateful incident in Mumbai. A massive terror attack on Mumbai trains killed nearly 200 people on July 11, 2006.

Mumbai train bombings 2006

Over 200 people lost their lives, and more than 700 people were injured after a series of bomb attacks struck Mumbai city trains. The series of bomb attacks tool place over a period of 11 minutes on different locations of Mumbai local trains. The bombers used pressure cookers to target locations in the metro city. The bombs were set off in pressure cookers on trains operating on the Western Line Suburban Section of the Mumbai Division of Western Railway. The first blast reportedly was held at 6:24 pm on July 11. For next ten minutes there were multiple bomb blasts in different locations of Mumbai local trains.

The bomb exploded at locations close to the suburban railway stations of Matunga Road, Mahim Junction, Bandra, Khar Road, Jogeshwari, Bhayandar and Borivali.

‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ published for the first time

The globally popular book, ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ was published for the first time as Atticius. The Harper Lee's classic novel has won Pulitzer Prize. The book revolves around the issue of racial inequality during the Great Depression.

Duel between American politicians in 1804

The day also marks a ruthless duel between then United States Vice President Aaron Burr and former Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton. The long fight ended after Hamilton was fatally wounded and succumbed to his injuries next day.

First Published:11 Jul 2024, 06:47 AM IST
