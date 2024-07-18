On this day: Several events took place in history on this day, i.e. July 18, right from India's satellite Rohini-1 was launched in 1980 to the India Independence Act was passed in 1947. Not just this, on this day Intel was also founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon Moore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's a list of events that occured on July 18: Rohini Satellite RS-1 launch in 1980 Rohini Satellite RS-1 was launched on July 18, 1980. It became the first satellite to be placed in orbit by an Indian-made launch vehicle. According to ISRO, RS-1 was an experimental spin-stabilized satellite weighing 35 kg and capable of carrying 16 W of power. It was launched successfully onto SLV-3 from SHAR Centre into an inclination of 44.7° and an orbit of 305 x 919 kilometres.

India Independence Act passed in 1947 The Indian Independence Act was passed on July 18, 1947 which created two new independent countries: India and Pakistan. Pakistan was initially split into West Pakistan (now Pakistan) and East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). India got its independence on August 15, 1947, and Pakistan on August 14, 1947. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Intel was founded in 1968 Intel was founded by Robert Noyce and Gordon Moore on July 18, 1968. As per Intel website, initially, they used the name N.M. Electronics, however, they found it unappealing. After considerable thought, they chose the name Intel, a combination of "integrated electronics," which Noyce believed “sounded sort of sexy." Discovering that Intelco was already in use by a hotel chain, Noyce and Moore then bought the rights to the name for $15,000. Moore later remarked that this was simpler than coming up with a different name, the company website states.

Nelson Mandela born in 1918 Nelson Mandela, the South African anti-apartheid leader and future president, was born in the village of Mvezo on July 18, 1918.

Detroit became biggest US city to file for bankruptcy in 2013 In 2013, Detroit became the biggest U.S. city to file for bankruptcy, its finances ravaged and its neighborhoods hollowed out by a long, slow decline in population and auto manufacturing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

