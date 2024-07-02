On this day: Key events on July 2, from Simla Treaty in 1972 to World UFO Day and ‘Men in Black’ premiere

On this day: Many political, social, and geographical events happened on this day in history and continue to impact our lives even now. The anniversary of Simla Treaty between India and Pakistan, World Sports Journalists Day, and the World UFO Day are observed today. Today also is the anniversary of the release of the blockbuster Men In Black.

Simla Agreement in 1972 The Simla Agreement was signed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Pakistani President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on July 2, 1972, in the aftermath of the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

The treaty was a blueprint for friendly relations between the two neighbouring countries. It aimed to put an end to “conflict and confrontation,” but was also geared at “promotion of a friendly and harmonious relationship and the establishment of durable peace in the sub-continent, so that both countries may henceforth devote their resources and energies to the pressing talk of advancing the welfare of their peoples.” The Simla Agreement, however, did not have the desired effect as Indo-Pak relations continue to remain volatile.

World UFO Day On World UFO Day, organized by WorldUFODay.com, enthusiasts discuss the possibility of the existence of aliens and UFOs. The existence of UFOs has always been a debatable topic though such ciings are reported from across the globe. Recently, a couple reported spotting two UFOs over the Winipeg River in Canada.

Their viral video on Facebook shows two objects as “bright as the sun.” It was, “like being in a sci-fi movie” the couple said.

Over the years, Canada has seen an increase in UFO sightings, with at least 17 reports in 2023.

World Sports Journalists Day Sports has been a leisure activity for many but career for some. Certain individuals who have a keen interest in sports as well as journalism, pursue a sports Journalism career.

In Sports journalism, the reporters focus on matters pertaining to sports. spread across various media platforms like digital, print, and television. Reporting India’s iconic win at the T20 World Cup, or the retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the T20 format comes under the gamut of sports journalism.

Men in Black premiere The science fiction comedy movie Men in Black starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones,premiered in theatres, in the United States on July 2, 1997. The movie revolves around a cop, James, who is hired by Agent K of a secret government agency that monitors extraterrestrial life on Earth. Together, they have to recover an item that has been stolen by aliens.