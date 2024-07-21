On this day: Key events on July 21, Apollo 11 moon ascent in 1969 to 1st Battle of Bull Run in 1861

  • On this day: Several events took place on July 21 including, Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin Buzz Aldrin blasted off from the moon in 1969.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated21 Jul 2024, 06:59 AM IST
On this day: Key events in history on July 21
On this day: Key events in history on July 21

On this day: July 21 has witnessed pivotal moments, from Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin blasted off from the moon in 1969 aboard the ascent stage of the lunar module to the first Battle of Bull Run in 1861 was fought in Virginia, resulting in a Confederate victory.

Also Read | Microsoft says CrowdStrike’s update affected 8.5 million Windows devices

Here are the key events that occured on July 21

Apollo 11 moon ascent in 1969

On July 21, 1969, Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin blasted off from the moon’s surface. They used the ascent stage of the lunar module for their journey. Their goal was to dock with the command module, which was orbiting the moon. Astronaut Michael Collins was piloting the command module. This crucial maneuver was necessary for their safe return to Earth. A day earlier, on July 20, Armstrong and Aldrin walked on the moon’s surface. Armstrong, the first person to step on the moon, famously said, "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind." Aldrin followed, and together they spent over two hours exploring, collecting samples, and conducting experiments.

Also Read | Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: Best deals on mixer grinders, air fryers, blenders

First Battle of Bull Run in 1861

The First Battle of Bull Run, also known as the First Battle of Manassas, was a pivotal early engagement in the American Civil War. It took place on July 21, 1861, near Manassas, Virginia, and was the first major battle of the conflict.

Also Read | Guru Purnima 2024: Check quotes and wishes to send to teachers

Aswan High Dam construction completed in 1970

The Aswan High Dam, finished in 1970, known to be a key structure on the Nile River in Egypt. It was built to control flooding, generate hydroelectric power, and improve irrigation.

 

Also Read | Who’s behind Microsoft outage? Meet the ’fake’ Crowdstrike employee

Irish Republican Army carried out bombings in 1972

In 1972, the Irish Republican Army carried out 22 bombings in Belfast, Northern Ireland, resulting in nine deaths and 130 injuries. This event came to be known as “Bloody Friday.”

(With inputs from Associated Press)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:21 Jul 2024, 06:59 AM IST
HomeNewsTrendsOn this day: Key events on July 21, Apollo 11 moon ascent in 1969 to 1st Battle of Bull Run in 1861

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    157.75
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -8.6 (-5.17%)

    Tata Power

    414.15
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -15.85 (-3.69%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.30
    03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -7.2 (-2.3%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    137.55
    03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -4.9 (-3.44%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    102.11
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    4.68 (4.8%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    614.00
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    27.65 (4.72%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    752.25
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    25.3 (3.48%)

    One 97 Communications

    458.70
    03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    13.65 (3.07%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,925.000.00
      Chennai
      74,558.000.00
      Delhi
      75,144.000.00
      Kolkata
      74,558.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue