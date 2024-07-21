On this day: July 21 has witnessed pivotal moments, from Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin blasted off from the moon in 1969 aboard the ascent stage of the lunar module to the first Battle of Bull Run in 1861 was fought in Virginia, resulting in a Confederate victory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the key events that occured on July 21 Apollo 11 moon ascent in 1969 On July 21, 1969, Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin blasted off from the moon's surface. They used the ascent stage of the lunar module for their journey. Their goal was to dock with the command module, which was orbiting the moon. Astronaut Michael Collins was piloting the command module. This crucial maneuver was necessary for their safe return to Earth. A day earlier, on July 20, Armstrong and Aldrin walked on the moon's surface. Armstrong, the first person to step on the moon, famously said, "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind." Aldrin followed, and together they spent over two hours exploring, collecting samples, and conducting experiments.

First Battle of Bull Run in 1861 The First Battle of Bull Run, also known as the First Battle of Manassas, was a pivotal early engagement in the American Civil War. It took place on July 21, 1861, near Manassas, Virginia, and was the first major battle of the conflict.

Aswan High Dam construction completed in 1970 The Aswan High Dam, finished in 1970, known to be a key structure on the Nile River in Egypt. It was built to control flooding, generate hydroelectric power, and improve irrigation.

Irish Republican Army carried out bombings in 1972 In 1972, the Irish Republican Army carried out 22 bombings in Belfast, Northern Ireland, resulting in nine deaths and 130 injuries. This event came to be known as "Bloody Friday."

