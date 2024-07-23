On this day: Key events on July 23, Ford sells first car in 1903 to X-ray telescope launch in 1999

On this day: Several significant events took place on July 23. In 1903, Ford Motor Company sold its first car. In 1999, the space shuttle Columbia launched with the world's most powerful X-ray telescope, and Eileen Collins became the first woman to command a U.S. space flight. Additionally, on July 23, 2024, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the 2024-25 national budget during the Budget Session of Parliament.

Budget 2024 Live Updates Here are key events that occured on July 23 Income Tax Budget 2024 LIVE Updates

Ford Motor Company sold its first car in 1903 Ford Motor Company sold its first car, Model A, for $850 in 1903. With 12 investors and 1000 shares, the company had spent almost all of its $28,000 cash investment by the time it sold its first car. As stated on the company's website, by October 1, 1903, the company had turned a profit of $37,000.

Also Read | Bad Newz Box Office Collection day 4: Movie witnesses sharp drop on Monday

X-ray telescope launch in 1999 In 1999, the space shuttle Columbia blasted off with the world’s most powerful X-ray telescope and Eileen Collins became the first woman to command a U.S. space flight.

Air Canada Boeing 767 Fuel Crisis in 1983 In 1983, an Air Canada Boeing 767 ran out of fuel during a flight from Montreal to Edmonton. The pilots managed to glide the aircraft to a safe emergency landing in Gimli, Manitoba. The incident happened because the fuel was incorrectly measured in pounds instead of kilograms, due to Canada's switch to the metric system.

Twilight Zone: The Movie' tragedy in 1982 In 1982, actor Vic Morrow and two child actors, 7-year-old Myca Dinh Le and 6-year-old Renee Shin-Yi Chen, were tragically killed when a helicopter crashed during the filming of a Vietnam War scene for Twilight Zone: The Movie. Director John Landis and four others were later found not guilty of manslaughter charges.