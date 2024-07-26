On this day: Key events on July 26, From 21 bomb blast in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad in 2008 to Kargil Vijay Divas and more

  • On this day: In 1971, Apollo 15 was launched from Cape Kennedy on America’s fourth successful manned mission to the moon.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated26 Jul 2024, 06:56 AM IST
On this day: Several events took place in history on this day i.e. July 26. Right from 2008's 21 bomb blasts in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city to Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated on this day to pay tribute to the courageous Indian soldiers who valiantly fought in the Kargil War in 1999.

Take a look at the key events held on July 26

Ahmedabad terror attack in 2008

Bombs went off in Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008, at various spots including the state government-run civil hospital, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run LG Hospital, on buses, parked bicycles, in cars and other places. In just 70 minutes, 21 blasts occurred across the city, resulting in the deaths of 56 people and injuring over 200. In February 2022, a special court in Ahmedabad sentenced 38 of the 49 convicts to death, while 11 received life imprisonment.

Kargil Vijay Diwas

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26, commemorates the success of Operation Vijay in 1999. During this conflict, Indian forces successfully reclaimed strategic positions in the Kargil sector of Jammu and Kashmir that had been infiltrated by Pakistani intruders. On this day, the country honours the heroic sacrifices and bravery of the fallen heroes in retaking various mountain heights taken by Pakistani intruders in Kashmir, celebrating the 25-year anniversary of its victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War.

 

Apollo 15 launch in 1971

In 1971, Apollo 15 was launched from Cape Kennedy on America’s fourth successful manned mission to the moon. As per NASA, The mission objectives included exploring the Hadley-Apennine region, installing and activating scientific experiments on the lunar surface, evaluating new Apollo equipment, and performing lunar orbital experiments and photographic tasks. The US space agency also said that Apollo 15 was the first of the Apollo "J" missions, designed for a longer stay on the moon and enhanced surface mobility.

 

Hillary Clinton became 1st woman to be nominated for president in 2016

In 2016, Hillary Clinton became the first woman to be nominated for president by a major political party at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

First Published:26 Jul 2024, 06:56 AM IST
    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

