On this day: The key events held on this day include US Independence in 1776, the discovery of Higgs Boson particle in 2012, and several other incidents of historical importance

On this day, Several announcements were made on this day that continue to impact our daily lives and influence our political, economic and social environment. 4 July marks the announcement of the 'Higgs boson particle', also known as the 'Gods' particle. Decades back, the Philippines became independent from the United States on July 4, 1946. Look at the key events held on this day, July 4, in history.

US Independence on the Fourth of July in 1776 People across America celebrate the Fourth of July as their Independence Day. The day marks the release of the landmark Declaration of Independence on 4 July 1776. The US was declared independent after the document was published. The first public reading of the Declaration of Independence happened nearly four days after its publication, ie July 8, 1776. Nearly a month after the release, the document was signed on August 2, 1776.

Higgs Boson discovery in 2012 Researchers at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) discovered the Higgs Boson particle on July 4, 2012. LHC, the most powerful particle accelerator in the world, is located at the European particle physics laboratory CERN, Switzerland. The particle received its name from physicist Peter Ware Higgs, who first theorised the existence of Higgs Boson.

The Higgs boson particle has a mass of 125 billion electron volts and is 130 times heavier than a proton, reported Space.com, citing CERN. The particle earned its nickname ‘the God Particle’ due to popular media. Before its discovery, Nobel Prize-winning physicist Leon Lederman referred to the particle as the ‘Goddamn Particle’ amid frustration of being unable to detect it, according to space.com.

First release of Alice in Wonderland in 1865 One of the most popular animated series, Alice in Wonderland, was published for the first time on July 4, 1865, according to Time and Date. The classic fantasy novel, which now exists in the form of movies, shows, and animated series, was written by author Lewis Carroll, whose real name was Charles Lutwidge Dodgson. The book recounted the adventures of a curious girl, Alice, who falls into a rabbit hole and meets human-like animals and creatures.

