On this day: Key events on July 7, MS Dhoni’s birthday, terrorist attack in London in 2005 and more

Take a look at the key events held on July 7 in the past. Mahendra Singh Dhoni's birthday Legendary wicketkeeper-batter, former India captain and our Thala turned 43 today. Known for his calm temperament under pressure, Dhoni has been celebrated by fans and dubbed 'Captain Cool'. He remains the only captain in world cricket to have won all three ICC white-ball trophies - ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy. Under Dhoni's leadership, India achieved top honors in all cricket formats. The team held the top spot in the Test rankings for 18 months starting in December 2009. Dhoni captained India to victory in the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the T20 World Cup in 2007. Beyond international success, he also led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to five IPL titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023) and two Champions League T20 titles (2010 and 2014).

Terrorist bombings in London in 2005 In 2005, London faced its deadliest incident since World War II when terrorists bombed three Underground stations and a double-decker bus. The coordinated attacks resulted in the deaths of 52 civilians and the four bombers, profoundly affecting the city and its inhabitants.

United States Military Academy welcomed female cadets in 1976 In 1976, the United States Military Academy at West Point included female cadets for the first time as 119 women joined the Class of 1980.

Andy Murray Becomes First British Man in 77 Years to Win Wimbledon in 2013 In 2013, Andy Murray became the first British man in 77 years to win the Wimbledon title, beating Novak Djokovic in the final.

Four conspirators hanged for Lincoln assassination in 1865 In 1865, four people were hanged in Washington, D.C. for conspiring with John Wilkes Booth to assassinate President Abraham Lincoln: Lewis Powell, David Herold, George Atzerodt and Mary Surratt, the first woman to be executed by the federal government.