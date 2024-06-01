What happened on this day: June 1 marks the beginning of the Indian Army's operation Blue Star to capture Sikh leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his supporters in May 1984. The operation was followed by significant riots and even the assassination of India's Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The day is also remembered for the introduction of India's first deluxe train, the Deccan Queen. Indian Railways introduced the Deccan Queen on June 1, 1930, between two major Maharashtra cities, Mumbai and Pune. The train enjoys an impeccable record of the right time “departure" and “arrival".

