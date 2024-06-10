On this day: Key events held on June 10 in the previous year include NASA's Mars mission in 2003 to Benjamin Franklin's famous kite experiment in 1752

On this day: June 10, multiple key events continue to impact our lives in many ways. On June 10, 1952, Benjamin Franklin is said to have performed his famous kite experiment to collect ambient electric charge in a jar from the sky with the help of a kite. Decades later, on this day, June 10, 2003, the US space agency NASA launched its Mars mission.

Benjamin Franklin's famous kite experiment during a thunderstorm 1752 Benjamin Franklin performed a famous science experiment on this day, flying a kite during a storm. According to the story, Franklin was supposed to have flown a kite during a thunderstorm to collect ambient electrical charge in a Leyden jar. However, there isn't sufficient evidence to prove the authenticity of the experiment. According to History TV 18, several historians have questioned whether the experiment took place at all.

End of Six day war in 1967 The short conflict between Israel and other Middle East countries came to an end on this day in 1967. The war consisted of Israel's conflict against Syria, Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq, which came to an end after Israel and Syria accepted a United Nations-mediated cease-fire. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NASA's Mars exploration mission launched in 2003 The US space agency NASA launched one of the two rovers in 2003 to explore Mars and search for signs of past life. The rover, Spirit, launched by NASA on this day, has helped scientists find evidence that Mars had water on its surface. This discovery helped scientists better understand the Martian wind.

In May 2009, the rover became embedded in soft soil at a " Troy " site with only five working wheels to aid in the rescue effort. After months of testing and carefully planned manoeuvres, NASA ended efforts to free the rover and eventually ended the mission on May 25, 2011.

Sundar Pichai's Birthday Alphabet Inc CEO, Sundar Pichai was born on this day in 1972. The Indian-American businessman was born in Chennai, India and completed hi education at the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur. Later, he completed his Master's degree in Material Sciences and Engineering. Later in his career, he pursued MBA course from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

