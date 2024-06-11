On this day: Key events on June 11, from China’s Yellow River flood in 1938 to first two-wheeler’s demonstration in 1817

Key events happened on this day, June 11: Several events have been remembered worldwide that happened on this day in the past. In 1938, China launched one of the world's most significant man-made floods, the Yellow River flood, to limit Japanese invaders on this day. The day also holds significance in innovation and research as German inventor Karl Drais made the first demonstration of a two-wheeler vehicle, which can also be called the first predecessor of the bicycle. Take a look at the key events held on June 11 in the past.

First predecessor of bicycle demonstrated in 1817 German inventor Karl Drais demonstrated world's first bicycle, which would run without pedals. Drais completed a 14 km test run in less than an hour to provide a better alternative to transportation by horse. He used his Laufmaschine, Draisine, to demonstrate the experiment.

The young inventor from Germany designed and built the bicycle, which can be correctly called the ancestor of all two-wheeler vehicles. Smithsonian Institution, the wooden vehicle was straddled and propelled by walking swiftly.

Yellow River flood in 1938 China's Yellow River, known as the Huang He, is one of the largest rivers in the country and is often called as ‘China’s sorrow' because of its long history of foods in the nearby areas. However during the second Sino-Japanese War, when enemy forces invaded China, the Chinese government, led by Chiang Kai-shek, made a drastic decision. The decision was to imitate the natural flood in the river to destroy the Japanese force in 1938. China's government ordered the destruction of dikes near Huayuankou, in Henan Province on June 5, 1938. The day marked the beginning of the use of flood water as a defence from the enemy.

Le Mans car race disaster in 1955 The accident is considered as one of the most tragic incidents in the history of motorsport. The accident occurred during the 24 Hours of Le Mans race on June 11, 1955, at the Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans, France. The incident resulted in the deaths of 83 spectators and French driver Pierre Levegh, with around 180 others injured.