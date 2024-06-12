Key events happened on this day, June 12: Several events have occurred worldwide on this day in the past. One of which is former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's conviction by Allahabad High Court in 1975 to South African Black nationalist Nelson Mandela sentenced to life in prison in 1964 to a gunman opened fire at the Pulse nightclub, a gay establishment in Florida which killed 49. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Take a look at the key events held on June 12.

Indira Gandhi conviction in 1975 On 12 June, 1975, Justice Jagmohanlal Sinha of the Allahabad High Court had convicted the then prime minister of electoral malpractices and debarred her from holding any elected post under the Representative of Peoples Act. The verdict is widely believed to have led to the imposition of Emergency on June 25, 1975. Indira Gandhi had won the 1971 Lok Sabha election from the Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh by defeating her opponent Raj Narain. The defeated leader had challenged her election alleging electoral malpractices saying that Gandhi's election agent Yashpal Kapoor was a government servant and that she used government officials for personal election-related work. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nelson Mandela sentenced to life in prison in 1964 Nelson Mandela, a Black nationalist from South Africa, was sentenced to life imprisonment alongside seven others, including Walter Sisulu, for acts of sabotage against the apartheid government. All were eventually freed, with Mandela was released in 1990.

Gunman opened fire at nightclub in 2016 On June 12, 2016, a gunman attacked the Pulse nightclub, a gay club in Orlando, Florida, killing 49 people and injuring 53; Omar Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group during a three-hour standoff before being killed in a shootout with police.

27-year-old Black man was shot and killed in 2020 In 2020, Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by one of the two white officers who responded after he was found asleep in his car in the drive-thru lane of a Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta; police body camera video showed Brooks struggling with the officers and grabbing a Taser from one of them, firing it as he fled. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Civil rights leader Medgar Evers shot in 1963 In 1963, civil rights leader Medgar Evers, aged 37, was shot and killed outside his home in Jackson, Mississippi. In 1994, Byron De La Beckwith was convicted of Evers' murder and sentenced to life in prison; he died in 2001.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!