Uphaar Cinema fire in 1997 A fire had broken out at Delhi's Uphaar cinema during the screening of the Hindi film 'Border' on June 13, 1997 which killed 59 people. The blaze began when the audience had come to watch the movie during the 3-6 pm show. The fire took place at around 5.10 pm.

US Black Supreme Court justice nominated in 1967 In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated Solicitor General Thurgood Marshall to be the first Black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

The New York Times began publishing excerpts of Pentagon Papers in 1971 The New York Times began publishing excerpts of the Pentagon Papers, a secret study of America’s involvement in Vietnam from 1945 to 1967 that had been leaked to the paper by military analyst Daniel Ellsberg.

US space probe Pioneer 10 crossed orbit of Neptune in 1983 In 1983, the US space probe Pioneer 10 which was launched on March 2 1972, became the first spacecraft to leave the solar system as it crossed the orbit of Neptune. As per NASA, Pioneer 10 was NASA's first mission to the outer planets. The mission was a spectacular success and the spacecraft notched a series of firsts unmatched by any other robotic spacecraft to date. The mission, which was originally scheduled to last 21 months, ended up lasting more than 30 years. In January 2003, it emitted its final signal from a distance of 12.23 billion kilometres, or 7.6 billion miles.

Timothy McVeigh death penalty in 1997 In 1997, a jury voted unanimously to give Timothy McVeigh the death penalty for his role in the Oklahoma City bombing. On April 19, 1995, the bombing killed 168 people. McVeigh's hatred was specifically fueled by the government's raid on the Branch Davidian religious sect near Waco, Texas, that left 76 people dead and a standoff in the mountains of Ruby Ridge, Idaho, that left a 14-year-old boy, his mother and a federal agent dead. He picked April 19 because it was the second anniversary of the Waco siege's fiery end. McVeigh was convicted, sentenced to death and executed by lethal injection in 2001.

Donald Trump became first former president to face a judge on federal charges in 2023 In 2023, Donald Trump became the first former president to face a judge on federal charges as he pleaded not guilty in a Miami courtroom to dozens of felony counts that he hoarded classified documents and refused government demands to give them back.

