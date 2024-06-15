On this day: Key events on June 15, US Steamboat disaster in 1904, Nik Wallenda’s Niagara Falls tightrope walk in 2012

  • Key events on June 15: The Second Continental Congress appointed George Washington head of the Continental Army in 1775. In 1904, the PS General Slocum steamboat disaster occurred in New York, causing over 1,000 deaths.

Key events happened on this day, June 15: Several events occurred worldwide on this day in the past. Right from over 1,000 died in a fire aboard the steamboat General Slocum in New York’s East River to the Second Continental Congress voted unanimously to appoint George Washington head of the Continental Army in 1775.

Take a look at the key events held on June 15.

New York Steamboat disaster in 1904

In 1904, the PS General Slocum steamboat caught fire in New York's East River. The boat was carrying over 1,300 passengers, mainly German-American families on a church outing. The fire spread rapidly through the wooden ship, and many lifeboats were inaccessible or unusable. Additionally, most life preservers were faulty, leading to widespread panic. Many passengers who were unable to swim, drowned. The disaster resulted as one of the worst maritime disasters in US history. 

Nik Wallenda's Niagara Falls tightrope walk in 2012

Nik Wallenda made history by becoming the first person to walk a tightrope over Niagara Falls. The walk, which spanned approximately 1,800 feet from the US to Canada, was performed on a steel cable. Wallenda faced heavy mist and strong winds but successfully navigated the treacherous conditions. This daring feat was broadcast live on television, captivating millions of viewers worldwide. 

Hijacking of a TWA Boeing 727 in 1985

In 1985, the Shiite Muslim hijackers of a TWA Boeing 727 beat and shot one of their hostages, U.S. Navy diver Robert Stethem (STEE’-them), 23, throwing him out of the plane to die on the tarmac at Beirut airport. Over the next 17 days, the plane also made multiple stops across the Middle East. The terrorists demanded the release of 700 Shiite prisoners held by Israel.

Mount Pinatubo exploded in 1991

Mount Pinatubo in the northern Philippines exploded in one of the biggest volcanic eruptions of the 20th century, killing about 800 people.

