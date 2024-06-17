On this day: Key events on June 17, Shah Jahan’s wife Mumtaz death in 1631, arrival of Statue of Liberty in NY in 1885

  • On this day: June 17 marks the death of Mumtaz Mahal, wife of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, in 1631. Her passing inspired the emperor the construction of the Taj Mahal in Agra.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated06:52 AM IST
On this day: Take a look at the key events that happened on June 17 in history.
On this day: Take a look at the key events that happened on June 17 in history.

On this day, June 17, Several incidents and events occured on this day in the past. Right from Shah Jahan's wife Mumtaz Mahal's death in 1631 to the arrival of Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor in 1885;  here's a look at key events on June 17. 

Mumtaz Mahal's death in 1631

Mumtaz Mahal, the beloved wife of the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, passed away on June 17, 1631. Her death occurred in Burhanpur, in present-day Madhya Pradesh. Later to honor her memory and their love, Shah Jahan commissioned the construction of the Taj Mahal, which is now considered one of the most beautiful buildings in the world and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The construction of the Taj Mahal began in 1632 and was completed in 1653, involving thousands of artisans and craftsmen.

Also Read: Air India ’horror story’: Passenger shares flight experience of Rs.5-lakh round trip; from worn-off seats to bad food

Arrival of the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor in 1885

In 1885, the Statue of Liberty arrived in New York Harbor aboard the French ship Isere (ee-SEHR’). As per the official website, “In 1886, The Statue of Liberty Monument was a given to the United States from France to celebrate the friendship the two endured during the American Revolution. Over the years, the Statue of Liberty has symbolized the freedom and the democracy of the United States.” It added that, “in order to get the Statue of Liberty to the United States the Statue was broken down into 350 individual pieces and packed in 214 crates.”

Also Read: Prince William gets touching message from his children George, Charlotte, Louis on Father’s Day 2024: ’We love you Papa’

O.J. Simpson charged with murder in 1994

On June 17, 1994, after leading police on a slow-speed chase on Southern California freeways, O.J. Simpson was arrested and charged with murder in the slayings of his ex-wife, Nicole, and her friend, Ronald Goldman. (Simpson was later acquitted in a criminal trial but held liable in a civil trial.)

Also Read: Happy Eid-ul-Adha: Top 10 wishes, Whatsapp statuses, messages and images to share with your friends, family

War Battle of Bunker Hill in 1775

The Battle of Bunker Hill, fought on June 17, 1775, was a pivotal early conflict in the American Revolutionary War. Although it is named after Bunker Hill, most of the fighting actually took place on nearby Breed's Hill, in Charlestown, Massachusetts. The American patriots were defeated at the Battle of Bunker Hill, but they proved they could hold their own against the superior British Army. The fierce fight confirmed that any reconciliation between England and her American colonies was no longer possible.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsOn this day: Key events on June 17, Shah Jahan’s wife Mumtaz death in 1631, arrival of Statue of Liberty in NY in 1885

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

309.55
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
8.6 (2.86%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.30
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
1.2 (0.71%)

HDFC Bank

1,597.45
10:28 AM | 14 JUN 2024
16.55 (1.05%)

State Bank Of India

840.20
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
-3.7 (-0.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

JK Paper

490.70
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
44.35 (9.94%)

KRBL

310.05
10:22 AM | 14 JUN 2024
23.05 (8.03%)

Poly Medicure

2,003.00
09:59 AM | 14 JUN 2024
142.9 (7.68%)

KEC International

935.20
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
66.25 (7.62%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,303.000.00
    Chennai
    73,663.000.00
    Delhi
    74,166.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,016.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue