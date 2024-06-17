On this day, June 17, Several incidents and events occured on this day in the past. Right from Shah Jahan's wife Mumtaz Mahal's death in 1631 to the arrival of Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor in 1885; here's a look at key events on June 17. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumtaz Mahal's death in 1631 Mumtaz Mahal, the beloved wife of the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, passed away on June 17, 1631. Her death occurred in Burhanpur, in present-day Madhya Pradesh. Later to honor her memory and their love, Shah Jahan commissioned the construction of the Taj Mahal, which is now considered one of the most beautiful buildings in the world and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The construction of the Taj Mahal began in 1632 and was completed in 1653, involving thousands of artisans and craftsmen.

Also Read: Air India ’horror story’: Passenger shares flight experience of Rs.5-lakh round trip; from worn-off seats to bad food Arrival of the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor in 1885 In 1885, the Statue of Liberty arrived in New York Harbor aboard the French ship Isere (ee-SEHR’). As per the official website, “In 1886, The Statue of Liberty Monument was a given to the United States from France to celebrate the friendship the two endured during the American Revolution. Over the years, the Statue of Liberty has symbolized the freedom and the democracy of the United States." It added that, “in order to get the Statue of Liberty to the United States the Statue was broken down into 350 individual pieces and packed in 214 crates." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Prince William gets touching message from his children George, Charlotte, Louis on Father’s Day 2024: ’We love you Papa’ O.J. Simpson charged with murder in 1994 On June 17, 1994, after leading police on a slow-speed chase on Southern California freeways, O.J. Simpson was arrested and charged with murder in the slayings of his ex-wife, Nicole, and her friend, Ronald Goldman. (Simpson was later acquitted in a criminal trial but held liable in a civil trial.)

Also Read: Happy Eid-ul-Adha: Top 10 wishes, Whatsapp statuses, messages and images to share with your friends, family War Battle of Bunker Hill in 1775 The Battle of Bunker Hill, fought on June 17, 1775, was a pivotal early conflict in the American Revolutionary War. Although it is named after Bunker Hill, most of the fighting actually took place on nearby Breed's Hill, in Charlestown, Massachusetts. The American patriots were defeated at the Battle of Bunker Hill, but they proved they could hold their own against the superior British Army. The fierce fight confirmed that any reconciliation between England and her American colonies was no longer possible.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!