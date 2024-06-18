On this day: Key events on June 18, from death anniversary of Rani of Jhansi to Napolean's defeat at Waterloo in 1815

On this day: The valiant warrior and queen of Jhansi, Rani Laxmi Bai, succumbed to her injuries sustained in a battle against the British on this day, 18 June 1858. Decades ago, the famous Battle of Waterloo was fought, and history remembers it as the last battle of Napoleon Bonaparte, Former Emperor of the French. Napoleon suffered a crushing defeat on this day in 1815. In addition to these two events, a host of key events held on this day in previous year, continue to find mention in our history books. Take a look at key events held on this day in history. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Goa Revolution Day in 1961 Goa Revolution is celebrated every year on June 18. The day is a reminder of the dedication, will, and grit of our freedom fighters, who motivated the people of Goa to unite and fight against the Portuguese rulers. Goa was a former Portuguese colony liberated and integrated into India. The revolution was followed by theIndian Army's Operation Vijay. On December 19, 1961, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Vijay, a military campaign that successfully freed Goa, along with the territories of Daman and Diu, from Portuguese rule.

International Picnic Day International Picnic Day is celebrated every year on June 18th to promote the enjoyment of outdoor meals and quality time with family and friends. This day is dedicated to embracing nature, having fun, and creating memorable experiences through picnics. So what are you waiting for, take out some time and go out with your loved ones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Battle of Waterloo in 1815 The Battle of Waterloo was fought on June 18, 1815. The battle was a major turn in Napoleon's fate as an emperor as it marked his defeat and was his last battle. The Battle of Waterloo, pitted Napoleon's French Army against a coalition led by the Duke of Wellington and Marshal Blücher. This decisive battle ended a 23-year-long war, thwarted French ambitions to dominate Europe, and permanently destroyed Napoleon's imperial power.

Rani of Jhansi death anniversary The Rani of Jhansi, also called as Rani Laxmibai died on June 18, 1858. The queen was always known for her fearless attitude and bravery. She was a pivotal figure in the 1857 Indian Revolt, she became an enduring symbol of inspiration in the Indian freedom movement after her martyrdom. Today, she represents national pride and woman power. Rani Laxmibai was born to a Marathi family in Varanasi on 19 November, 1835. Her father, Morapant Tambe was working in Bithoor in the Peshwa's court.

