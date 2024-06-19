On this day: Today, June 19, marks significant milestones in Indian history, from the establishment of the Shiv Sena, a pivotal political force in Maharashtra, to the groundbreaking launch of India’s first experimental communication satellite, APPLE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This day also celebrates the births of influential figures such as author Salman Rushdie and politician Rahul Gandhi, whose contributions continue to resonate.

Beyond India, June 19 is observed as Juneteenth National Independence Day in the United States, symbolizing freedom and resilience as it commemorates the end of slavery. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Founding of Shiv Sena in 1966 On June 19, 1966, the political landscape of India, particularly in Maharashtra, witnessed a significant shift with the founding of the Shiv Sena. Established by Bal Thackeray in Mumbai, Shiv Sena emerged as a prominent Hindu nationalist political party. Thackeray, a charismatic leader and former cartoonist, founded the party to advocate for the rights of the Marathi-speaking population and to promote Hindutva ideology.

Launch of APPLE Satellite in 1981 June 19, 1981, marked a landmark achievement in India's space exploration history with the launch of APPLE (Ariane Passenger Payload Experiment), the country's first three-axis stabilized experimental communication satellite. This milestone was a testament to India's growing capabilities in space technology and laid the foundation for future advancements.

APPLE was launched by the European Space Agency's Ariane-1 rocket from Kourou, French Guiana.

The satellite became famous for the image of Indian scientists using a bullock cart to transport its parts, symbolizing the blend of tradition and modernity in India's approach to scientific progress. The lessons learned from APPLE's mission paved the way for the development of the Indian National Satellite System (INSAT) and subsequent satellite programs, cementing India's status as a formidable player in space technology.

Birthday of Salman Rushdie June 19, 1947, also marks the birth of Salman Rushdie, one of the most controversial authors of contemporary literature. Born in Bombay (now Mumbai), Rushdie's works have profoundly impacted global literature, blending magical realism with historical fiction and exploring themes of migration, identity, and freedom of speech.

Rushdie's most famous work, "Midnight's Children," published in 1981, won the Booker Prize and was later awarded the Booker of Bookers as the best novel to have won the Booker Prize in its first 25 years. The novel's narrative, centred around India's transition from British colonial rule to independence, resonated with readers worldwide and established Rushdie as a literary giant.

However, his 1988 novel, "The Satanic Verses," sparked controversy and led to widespread protests in the Muslim world, resulting in a fatwa calling for his death issued by Iran's Ayatollah Khomeini. Despite the threats and years of hiding, Rushdie continued to write and speak out on free expression and artistic freedom.

Birthday of Rahul Gandhi June 19, 1970, also marks the birth of Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Indian politician and member of the Indian National Congress (INC). Born into the influential Nehru-Gandhi family, Rahul Gandhi is the son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, the current president of the INC.

Juneteenth National Independence Day Since 2021, June 19 has been celebrated as Juneteenth National Independence Day in the United States. This day commemorates the arrival of Major General Gordon Granger in Galveston, Texas, in 1865, which marked the end of slavery in the state, the farthest western point of the Confederacy. Although President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation had legally freed slaves in Confederate states two and a half years earlier, Granger announced that enforced emancipation in Texas.

