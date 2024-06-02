On this day: Key events on June 2, from the Indian Citizenship Act in 1921 to Telangana Formation Day in 2014
On this day: June 2 marks the birth of Telangana in 2014, the recognition of American Indian citizenship in 1924, Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953, Italy becoming a parliamentary republic in 1946, and International Sex Workers' Day in 1975.
On this day: June 2 was a landmark day for the people of Andhra Pradesh, as India's youngest state, Telangana, was born on this day in 2014. It is the 29th state of India. Nearly a century ago, the day brought about significant amendments for Indians living in America. On June 2, 1924, the United States passed the Indian Citizenship Act to recognise the citizenship of American Indians. The act acknowledged their rights and integrated them into the national fabric.