On this day: June 2 was a landmark day for the people of Andhra Pradesh, as India's youngest state, Telangana, was born on this day in 2014. It is the 29th state of India. Nearly a century ago, the day brought about significant amendments for Indians living in America. On June 2, 1924, the United States passed the Indian Citizenship Act to recognise the citizenship of American Indians. The act acknowledged their rights and integrated them into the national fabric. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

US passed Indian Citizenship Act in 1924 The landmark legislation recognised the citizenship of American Indians, a significant step towards recognising the rights of Native Americans and celebrating America's rich heritage. The act, signed into law by President Calvin Coolidge on June 2, 1924, also known as the Snyder Act and granted citizenship to all indigenous people in the United States.

Telangana Formation Day, 2014 After years of struggle in the Telangana movement, on June 2, 2014, the 29th Indian state, Telangana, was carved out from Andhra Pradesh. Telangana's capital is Hyderabad. People of this state celebrate the day to honour the distinct culture and their identity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Queen Elizabeth II was crowned, 1953 On June 2, 1953, Queen Elizabeth II was crowned after her father's death, King George VI. The coronation in London's Westminister Abbey was televised for the first time today in 1935. As Queen Elizabeth II was crowned nearly after a year of the death of her father. The delay allowed the period of mourning and extensive preparations for the elaborate coronation event.

Italy became a parliamentary republic, 1946 On June 2, 1946, Italy became parliamentary republic. The change was led after the Italian people voted to abolish the monarchy and establish a republic. The referendum came in the wake of World War II and the fall of Fascism in Italy. King Umberto II, who had been king for just over a month, was deposed, and Italy transitioned from a monarchy to a republic.

International Sex Workers’ Day International Sex Workers' Day is celebrated every year on June 2. The day carries immense significance for the woman in sex work as more than 100 sex workers occupied Saint-Nizier Church in Lyon, France on June 2, 1975. The occupation was a protest against the harking working condition and police harassment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

