On This Day: Key events on June 20, Black Hole of Calcutta in 1756 to Queen Victoria’s accession in 1837

On this day, June 20 Several incidents and events occured on this day in the past. Right from Black Hole of Calcutta in 1756 to Queen Victoria acceded to the British throne following the death of her uncle, King William IV in 1837; here's a look at key events on June 20.

Also Read: Kate Middleton news | ‘Desperate’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reach out to end feud with Princess of Wales: Report Black Hole of Calcutta in 1756 The "Black Hole of Calcutta" refers to an incident on June 20, 1756, when Siraj-ud-Daulah, the Nawab of Bengal, seized Fort William in Calcutta from the British. Reports indicate that around 146 people were confined overnight in a small, poorly ventilated dungeon, known as the 'Black Hole'. The lack of air and extreme heat led to many deaths from suffocation and heat exhaustion. Most of the prisoners were British, with some Dutch and Portuguese individuals also among them. Although the exact number of deaths is uncertain, it is traditionally believed that only about 23 people survived.

Also Read: ’Dead mouse’ in Hershey’s chocolate syrup discovered by Zepto customer, netizens say: ’New fear unlocked’ Queen Victoria's accession in 1837 On June 20, 1837, Queen Victoria acceded to the British throne following the death of her uncle, King William IV.

Great Seal of the United States in 1776 As per the National Archieves, after the Declaration of Independence was adopted by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, the first committee to design a seal for the United States was appointed, and its design began. After undergoing numerous changes, on June 20, 1782, the seal was officially adopted by the Continental Congress. The Great Seal of the United States is the symbol of our sovereignty as a nation.

Also Read: Bengaluru man takes pride in burning midnight oil, finds empty co-working space ‘shameful’; netizens say, ‘Get a life!’ Boxer Muhammad Ali convicted in 1967 In 1967, boxer Muhammad Ali was convicted in Houston of violating Selective Service laws by refusing to be drafted and was sentenced to five years in prison. (Ali’s conviction was ultimately overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court), as reported by Associated Press.

Also Read: Real ghost stories: 5 encounters shared by social media users; kid in white clothes, figure without a face and more Obama administration granted benefits to same-sex couple in 2014 In 2014, the Obama administration extended a range of new benefits to same-sex couples, even in states where gay marriage was illegal. These benefits included Social Security and veterans' benefits, as well as work leave to care for ill spouses.