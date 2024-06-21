On this day: Key events on June 21, from Prince William’s birthday to World Music Day

On this day, June 21: The day marks the beginning of a range of celebrations worldwide every year on June 21, including International Yoga Day and World Music Day. In 2009, the island nation Greenland assumed self-governance, whereas decades ago, Prince Williams from the British Royal family was born to King Charles III and his wife Diana in 1983. Take a look at the key events held on this day, June 21.

International Yoga Day 2024 Live Updates World Music Day 2024 The first World Music Day was observed in France on June 21, 1982. The celebration of the day became a massive success after people joined in large numbers to attend the event.

The celebration of World Music Day began in 1982 in France. The idea to dedicate a single day for the celebration of World Music Day was proposed by the then-French Minister of Culture, Jack Lang, composer Maurice Fleuret, and a radio producer to establish a day dedicated to all music lovers. June 21 is the summer solstice, and serves as the occasion for music lovers worldwide to unite in public spaces and honour the power of music.

International Yoga Day International Yoga Day was first celebrated on June 21, 2015, after the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution after the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In its resolution, the UNGA endorsed that "Yoga provides a holistic approach to health and well-being apart from striking a balance between all aspects of life.

Prince William Birthday, 1982 The heir to the British throne, William, Prince of Wales, was born on 21 June, 1982. He is the elder son of King Charles III and his first wife Diana. Prince William was married to his first wife, Diana, then Princess of Wales, during the reign of his paternal grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. Prince William married to Kate Middleton.