On this day: Key events on June 21, from Prince William’s birthday to World Music Day

On this day, June 21, marks the worldwide celebration of International Yoga Day and World Music Day. Additionally, Prince William was born on this day in 1982

Livemint
First Published08:09 AM IST
On this day: Take a look at the key events that happened on June 21 in history.
On this day: Take a look at the key events that happened on June 21 in history.

On this day, June 21: The day marks the beginning of a range of celebrations worldwide every year on June 21, including International Yoga Day and World Music Day. In 2009, the island nation Greenland assumed self-governance, whereas decades ago, Prince Williams from the British Royal family was born to King Charles III and his wife Diana in 1983. Take a look at the key events held on this day, June 21.

International Yoga Day 2024 Live Updates

World Music Day 2024

The first World Music Day was observed in France on June 21, 1982. The celebration of the day became a massive success after people joined in large numbers to attend the event.

Also Read | Happy International Yoga Day 2024: Wishes, quotes, images to share on the day

The celebration of World Music Day began in 1982 in France. The idea to dedicate a single day for the celebration of World Music Day was proposed by the then-French Minister of Culture, Jack Lang, composer Maurice Fleuret, and a radio producer to establish a day dedicated to all music lovers. June 21 is the summer solstice, and serves as the occasion for music lovers worldwide to unite in public spaces and honour the power of music.

Also Read | Top events today: International Day of Yoga; Cong’s protest in NEET-UG 2024 row

International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day was first celebrated on June 21, 2015, after the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution after the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In its resolution, the UNGA endorsed that "Yoga provides a holistic approach to health and well-being apart from striking a balance between all aspects of life.

Also Read | International Yoga Day celebrations across the world | Watch videos here

Prince William Birthday, 1982

The heir to the British throne, William, Prince of Wales, was born on 21 June, 1982. He is the elder son of King Charles III and his first wife Diana. Prince William was married to his first wife, Diana, then Princess of Wales, during the reign of his paternal grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. Prince William married to Kate Middleton.

Also Read | Yoga with Modi is back! PM explains Asanas in animated videos. Watch here

Self-rule in Greenland, 2009

Greenland assumed self-rule on June 21, 2009. The island was earlier administered by Denmark for centuries. However, the implementation of the Self-Government Act granted Greenland full responsibility for its inner affairs, whereas, it retained control of foreign policy.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsOn this day: Key events on June 21, from Prince William’s birthday to World Music Day

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank

208.25
10:29 AM | 20 JUN 2024
9.4 (4.73%)

Tata Steel

182.35
10:26 AM | 20 JUN 2024
2.3 (1.28%)

Indian Oil Corporation

168.95
10:28 AM | 20 JUN 2024
2.15 (1.29%)

Bharat Electronics

312.05
10:28 AM | 20 JUN 2024
2.75 (0.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals

765.60
10:24 AM | 20 JUN 2024
68.7 (9.86%)

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals

262.55
10:24 AM | 20 JUN 2024
22.75 (9.49%)

TVS Supply Chain Solutions

188.15
10:29 AM | 20 JUN 2024
14 (8.04%)

Prestige Estates Projects

2,015.65
10:11 AM | 20 JUN 2024
148.45 (7.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,995.000.00
    Chennai
    73,353.000.00
    Delhi
    73,210.000.00
    Kolkata
    72,995.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue