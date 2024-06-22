On this day: Events on June 22, from Op Barbarossa in 1941 to football legend Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ goal in 1986

On this day: Key events in history on June 22

On this day, June 22: Several key incidents took place on this day, June 22, and continue to impact our lives. In 1983, the day witnessed the historic ‘Hand of God’ goal by iconic footballer Diego Maradona. Years ago, the day marked the beginning of Nazi Germany's Operation Barbarossa against Soviet Union in 1941. Take a look at the key events held on this day in past.

Operation Barbarossa in 1941

The operation was launched during World War II by Nazi Germany against the Soviet Union on June 22, 1941, with the codename Operation Barbarossa. The war was a major turning point in World War II because it initiated the downfall of Nazi Germany after Hitler's defeat in the war against Soviet forces.

Battle of Okinawa in 1945

The Battle of Okinawa between the US and Japenese forces on this day, June 22, 1945. The battle marked the decisive defeat for Japan during World War II in the archipelago. The country later surrendered after the end of the battle when two atomic bombs were dropped on the mainland.

Argentine football player Diego Maradona's ‘Hand of God’ goal

Iconic footballer Diego Maradona, who still finds mention among football fans and is at the top of the list of iconic football players, scored a historic goal on this day in the 1986 FIFA World Cup. During the Argentina vs. England quarter-final match, Diego Maradona scored a goal that appeared to have been scored with the help of hands. However, since the referees did not have a clear view of the play, they allowed the goal to stand. The goal ultimately helped Argentina win the match against England, later known as the ‘Goal of the Century’. 

Release of ‘The Fast and Furious’ 

The popular action movie “The Fast and Furious” was released on this day, June 22, 2001. The mega Blockbuster is a crime drama which is based on the world of street racing. The first edition of the action series features Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, and other leaders. The movie plot revolves around the world of street racing in Southern California.

Thalapathy Vijay birthday

Famous actor, Joswph Vijay Chandrasekhar, fondly known as Thalapathy Vijay by his stars, was born on this day in 1974. The popular Indian actor is also a playback singer and has a massive fanbase in the Tamil film Industry. He was born on this day in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He has given several blockbuster hits, including Theri, Leo, RAW, etc. The actor is also active in politics.

