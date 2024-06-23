On this day: Key events on June 23, Air India ‘Kanishka’ flight 182 bombing in 1985 to UK voting to leave EU in 2016

  • On this day: The 1985 crash of Air India Boeing 747, release of ‘Forrest Gump’ movie in 1994 to Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016. Here is the look at several events that occured on June 23.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated07:36 AM IST
On this day: Key events in history on June 23
On this day: Key events in history on June 23

On this day, June 23: Several incidents and events occured on this day in the past. From the tragic 1985 crash of an Air India Boeing 747 into the Atlantic Ocean, which killed all 329 people on board, to the 1994 release of the film "Forrest Gump," starring Tom Hanks as a simple yet kindhearted soul; here's a look at key events on June 23.

Also Read | Taylor Swift poses with Prince William amid London show: ’Happy Bday M8!’

Air India 'Kanishka' Flight 182 bombing

23 June 2024 marks the 39th Anniversary of the cowardly terrorist bombing of Air India flight 182 (Kanishka), where 329 innocent victims, including 86 children, lost their lives in one of the most heinous terror-related air disasters in the history of civil aviation. Air India's Flight 182, named 'Kanishka', was en route from Montreal to New Delhi when it exploded 45 minutes before its scheduled landing at London's Heathrow Airport on June 23. According to reports, Sikh militants were held responsible for the bombing, which was believed to be an act of retaliation for 'Operation Bluestar'—a 1984 military operation to remove militants from the Golden Temple. Earlier on June 22 this year, the Canadian Police said that investigations into the bombing of the Air India Flight 182 remain "active and ongoing." In a statement on Friday, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Assistant Commissioner David Teboul said, "The Air India investigation is the longest and certainly one of the most complex domestic terrorism investigations that the RCMP has undertaken in our history," Teboul said. “Our investigative efforts remain active and ongoing.”

Also Read | Kate Middleton undergoing ‘secret’ cancer treatment in US? New claims emerge

UK voting to leave EU in 2016

In 2016, Britain voted to leave the European Union after a bitterly divisive referendum campaign, toppling Prime Minister David Cameron, who had led the campaign to keep Britain in the EU.

Forrest Gump released in 1994

In 1994, the movie “Forrest Gump,” starring Tom Hanks as a simple yet kindhearted soul who had serendipitous brushes with greatness, was released by Paramount Pictures. The film won six Academy Awards in 1995, including Best Picture, Best Director for Robert Zemeckis, Best Actor for Tom Hanks, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing, and Best Visual Effects. The film also received Golden Globe Awards for Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Actor for Tom Hanks, and Best Director for Robert Zemeckis. Additionally, it won BAFTA Awards for Best Special Visual Effects in 1995, as well as a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.

Also Read | Is Income Tax Payers Association of India a good option? Netizens react

Dr. Jonas Salk died in 1995

In 1995, Dr. Jonas Salk, the medical pioneer who created the first effective polio vaccine, passed away at the age of 80 in La Jolla, California.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsOn this day: Key events on June 23, Air India ‘Kanishka’ flight 182 bombing in 1985 to UK voting to leave EU in 2016

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

179.85
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-2.5 (-1.37%)

Bharat Electronics

305.00
10:27 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-7.05 (-2.26%)

ITC

419.60
10:28 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-3.75 (-0.89%)

Vedanta

469.95
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-0.3 (-0.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Railtel Corporation Of India

476.20
10:27 AM | 21 JUN 2024
41.8 (9.62%)

Titagarh Rail Systems

1,584.25
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
89.05 (5.96%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

409.70
10:28 AM | 21 JUN 2024
22.35 (5.77%)

Honasa Consumer

449.85
10:26 AM | 21 JUN 2024
23.5 (5.51%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,492.000.00
    Chennai
    74,274.000.00
    Delhi
    74,710.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,856.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue