On this day: Key events on June 24, 1st European sighting of North America in 1497 to Henry VIII crowned King in 1509

  On June 24, significant historical events include Henry VIII's coronation as King of England in 1509, accompanied by Catherine of Aragon as queen consort. Additionally, in 1939, the Southeast Asian nation of Siam officially changed its name to Thailand.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated06:46 AM IST
On this day: Take a look at the key events that happened on June 24 in history.
On this day: Several incidents and events occured on this day in the past. Right from the space shuttle Challenger, with Sally K. Ride, America’s first woman in space, safely landed at Edwards Air Force Base in California to John Cabot made the first recorded European sighting of North America; here are list of key events that occured on June 24.

Space Shuttle Challenger lands safely in 1983

On June 24, 1983, the space shuttle Challenger safely touched down at Edwards Air Force Base in California, carrying Sally K. Ride, America's first female astronaut.

1st recorded sighting of North America by a European in 1497

In 1497, John Cabot, an Italian explorer sailing for England, became the first European to record a sighting of North America. Sponsored by King Henry VII, Cabot likely landed on the coast of present-day Canada, possibly Newfoundland. His voyage marked the start of European exploration and colonization in North America.

Henry VIII was crowned king of England in 1509

In 1509, Henry VIII was crowned king of England, and his wife, Catherine of Aragon, was crowned queen consort.

France signs Armistice with Italy in 1940

In 1940, France signed an armistice with Italy during World War II.

Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev sentenced in 2015

In 2015, a federal judge in Boston handed down a death sentence to Dzhokhar Tsarnaev for his role in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings. Although a federal appeals court initially overturned the sentence, the Supreme Court later reinstated it.

Women in Saudi Arabia were able to drive for 1st time in 2018

In 2018, Saudi Arabia lifted its longstanding ban on female drivers, marking a historic milestone for women's rights. This decision allowed Saudi women to legally drive for the first time, symbolizing progress towards gender equality and sparking celebrations both locally and globally.

 

(With inputs from Associated Press)

