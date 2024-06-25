On this day: Key events on June 25, Indira Gandhi declared Emergency in 1975 to India lifted its 1st World Cup in 1983

On this day: Several incidents and events occured on this day in the past. Right from state of emergency declared in India by then-President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed on the "advice" of then-PM Indira Gandhi in 1975 to the start of the Korean War in 1950 and the passing of Michael Jackson, the "King of Pop," in 2009, here's a list of events that occured on June 25.

Emergency declared in India in 1975 On June 25, 1975, at midnight, the then President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed declared a state of emergency in India following advice from Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The emergency lasted until March 21, 1977. Indira Gandhi made the announcement in a broadcast on All India Radio late that night, shortly after the Supreme Court granted a conditional stay on the Allahabad High Court's decision declaring her election to the Lok Sabha invalid. The Supreme Court had also instructed Gandhi to refrain from participating in parliamentary proceedings. Gandhi reassured the nation in her address, stating, "The President has declared an Emergency. There is no need to panic," but her declaration led to the widespread arrest of opposition leaders.

Team India lifts its 1st World Cup in 1983 In June 25, India lifted its first World Cup title in 1983 in the match against West Indies at Old Trafford. India's 1983 World Cup final playing XI included Sunil Gavaskar, K Srikkanth, Mohinder Amarnath, Yashpal Sharma, SM Patil, Kapil Dev (captain), Kirti Azad, Roger Binny, Madan Lal, Syed Kirmani (wicketkeeper), and Balwinder Sandhu.

Michael Jackson's death in 2009 Michael Jackson, the iconic pop star, died on June 25, 2009, at the age of 50. His unexpected passing deeply saddened fans worldwide, as he was celebrated for his groundbreaking music, exceptional dancing skills, and lasting impact on the entertainment industry.

Korean War began in 1950 On June 25, 1950, war broke out in Korea as forces from the communist North invaded the South.