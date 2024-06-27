On this day: Take a look at the key events held on this day, June 27 in past years.

On this day: Multiple events held on this day in history continue to find mention in our history books, newspapers, and movies. The day marks the death anniversary of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw in 2008. Years ago, first colour TV emerged by Bell Telephone Laboratories in New York on June 27, 1929. Back in 1871, ‘yen’ became Japan's modern unit of currency under the New Currency Act. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

First colour TV in 1929 On June 27, 1929, H. E. Ives and his colleagues at Bell Telephone Laboratories in New York held the first public demonstration of colour TV. The world witnessed a bouquet of roses and an American flag as the first images on colour TV. The 50-line colour television images were transmitted with the help of a mechanical system between New York and Washington. The commercial production of colour after twenty-thirty years post the demonstration of colour TVs.

Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw death anniversary India's first Field Marshal, Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw, who was fondly known as Sam Bahadur. Sam Manekshaw was the chief of the army staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Manekshaw holds the title of being the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal. Sam Manekshaw is remembered for his bravery and camaraderie. Manekshaw's humble nature and resolute behaviour has made him popular across in the Indian Army for generations. His active military career spanned four decades, beginning with service in World War II. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Japan adopted ‘Yen’ Japan officially adopted the “yen" as Japan's modern unit of currency on June 27, 1871. This Act formally stipulated the adoption of the decimal accounting system of yen , sen, and rin. Yen was introduced for the first time on May 10, 1871, during the Meiji period, as part of Japan's modernization efforts. It replaced a complex system of local currencies and was modeled after the European decimal currency systems.

