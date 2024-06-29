On this day: Key events on June 29, from the first Apple iPhone launch to Sachin Tendulkar’s world record

On this day: Take a look at the key events held on June 29, from the launch of the first Apple iPhone to Sachin Tendulkar's World record in 2007

Livemint
First Published06:48 AM IST
On this day: On June 29, Apple made the first launch of iPhone, on the same day, Sachin Tendulkar earned another World Record on ODI.
On this day: On June 29, Apple made the first launch of iPhone, on the same day, Sachin Tendulkar earned another World Record on ODI.

On this day: Multiple events happened on June 29, 2007, and they continue to hold relevance in our present times. On June 29, 2007, former Apple CEO Steve Jobs launched the iconic mobile phone series Apple iPhone, which continues to dominate the category. On the same day, iconic Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar added another feather to his cap by completing 15,000 runs in his ODI career. With this, Sachin Tendulkar became the first batsman in the history of cricket to register 15,000 ODI runs.

(More to come)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsOn this day: Key events on June 29, from the first Apple iPhone launch to Sachin Tendulkar’s world record

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,676.000.00
    Chennai
    73,033.000.00
    Delhi
    73,533.000.00
    Kolkata
    72,676.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue