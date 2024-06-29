On this day: Multiple events happened on June 29, 2007, and they continue to hold relevance in our present times. On June 29, 2007, former Apple CEO Steve Jobs launched the iconic mobile phone series Apple iPhone, which continues to dominate the category. On the same day, iconic Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar added another feather to his cap by completing 15,000 runs in his ODI career. With this, Sachin Tendulkar became the first batsman in the history of cricket to register 15,000 ODI runs.

