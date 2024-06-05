On this day: Key events on June 5, from 1st scientific AIDS report in 1981 to Middle East's six-day war in 1967
On this day, June 5, 1981, the first case of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) was reported in the United States. In India, the country's massive health emergency of the smallpox epidemic received global attention after the New York Times reported the death of 10,000 people due to smallpox in Bihar on June 5, 1974. The year saw a massive spike in smallpox cases across India. Take a look at the key events held on June 5 in history.