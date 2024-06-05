On this day: Key events on June 5: On this day in 1981, the first case of AIDS was reported in the world, following the detection of a rare form of pneumonia in five homosexual men in Los Angeles.

On this day, June 5, 1981, the first case of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) was reported in the United States. In India, the country's massive health emergency of the smallpox epidemic received global attention after the New York Times reported the death of 10,000 people due to smallpox in Bihar on June 5, 1974. The year saw a massive spike in smallpox cases across India. Take a look at the key events held on June 5 in history. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

First report on HIV-AIDS in 1981 The first report on acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) was released on this day in 1981 after the detection of first case of the syndrome. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in June 1981, the first cases of the illness now known as acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) were reported in Los Angeles. Five young homosexual men were diagnosed with Pneumocystis carinii pneumonia and other opportunistic infections. After that the US has reported over 100,000 cases of AIDS and more than 59,000 AIDS-related deaths to the CDC.

Six-Day War in 1967 According to Britannica, the Six-Day War was a brief conflict occurring from June 5 to June 10, 1967. The conflict was the third of the Arab-Israeli wars in which Israel achieved a decisive victory. The jewish nation captured the Sinai Peninsula, Gaza Strip, West Bank, Old City of Jerusalem, and Golan Heights. The status of these territories became a major point of contention in the ongoing Arab-Israeli conflict. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Smallpox epidemic in India, 1971 The smallpox epidemic in India broke out in January 1971. By the mid of that year, the country was witnessing one of its worst health emergencies. According to media reports, the viral disease had infected around 188,000 people and resulted in the deaths of 31,000 people . The previous year, vaccination programs, improved vaccination techniques, and enhanced surveillance and investigation strategies had reduced smallpox transmission in most of the country, except for a few states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal .

