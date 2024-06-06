On this day: Key events on June 6, from Operation Blue Star in 1984 to Bihar train accident in 1981
On this day, June 6, Several events unfolded in Indian history right from operation blue star in 1984 to ChaChhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was crowned king of the Maratha Empire in 1674. In addition to this, the worst train mishap occured on this day in 1981 when a train plunged into a river while crossing a bridge in Bihar. The death toll of the tragedy ranged between 800-1,000.