On this day, June 6, Several events unfolded in Indian history right from operation blue star in 1984 to ChaChhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was crowned king of the Maratha Empire in 1674. In addition to this, the worst train mishap occured on this day in 1981 when a train plunged into a river while crossing a bridge in Bihar. The death toll of the tragedy ranged between 800-1,000.

Take a look at the key events held on June 6 in history.

Operation Blue Star in 1984

June 6 marks the 40th anniversary of Operation Blue Star. The Indian Army's Operation Blue Star was carried out was carried out to remove Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who had taken shelter in the Harmandir Sahib Complex (Golden Temple) in Amritsar, Punjab. The holy site also sustained considerable damage during the operation. Moreover, the operation resulted in casualties on both sides, with Bhindranwale was killed on June 6, 1984. Today, members of the Sikh community also raised slogans inside the Golden Temple premises with posters of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale also seen during the demonstration.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj crowned king in 1674

On June 6, 1674, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the renowned Maratha warrior and founder of the Maratha Empire, was crowned king in an elaborate ceremony at Raigad Fort. This event signified the rise of Maratha power and the establishment of Hindu sovereignty in a region previously dominated by the Mughals and other rulers. The coronation ceremony was carefully orchestrated and included the attendance of various dignitaries and commoners, highlighting Shivaji's widespread support. Adopting the title of Chhatrapati, meaning "paramount sovereign," Shivaji underscored his authority and the independence of his kingdom.

Bihar train accident in 1981

The worst train mishap was in 1981 when a train plunged into Bagmati river while crossing a bridge in Bihar. The death toll of the tragedy ranged between 800-1,000.

