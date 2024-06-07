On this day: From Mahatma Gandhi's first act of civil disobedience in 1893, to King George VI becoming the first British monarch to visit the US in 1939, to the US Supreme Court rejecting a contraceptive ban in 1965. Here's a look at the key events that happened on June 7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahatma Gandhi's first act of civil disobedience in 1893 On June 7, Gandhi, who was practising law in South Africa faced racial discrimination and was thrown out of a train. He was traveling from Durban to Pretoria with a first-class ticket. Despite having a valid ticket, a European passenger demanded that authorities move Gandhi to a different compartment because of his race. Gandhi refused, asserting his right to remain in first class. Consequently, he was forcibly thrown out from the train at Pietermaritzburg station. This incident is widely seen as the catalyst that ignited Gandhi's dedication to civil rights and justice, paving the way for his future leadership in both South Africa and India.

US Supreme Court rejects contraceptive ban in 1965 On June 7, 1965, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Griswold v. Connecticut, struck down, 7-2, a Connecticut law used to prosecute a Planned Parenthood clinic in New Haven for providing contraceptives to married couples. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Battle of Midway ended in 1942 In 1942, the Battle of Midway ended in a decisive victory for the American naval forces over Imperial Japan, marking a turning point in the Pacific War.

Sovereign state of Vatican City came into existence in 1929 In 1929, the sovereign state of Vatican City came into existence as copies of the Lateran Treaty were exchanged in Rome.

Founder of al-Qaida in Iraq killed in 2006 In 2006, Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, the founder of al-Qaida in Iraq, was killed during a U.S. airstrike on his safe house. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israeli military planes destroys Iraq's nuclear power plant in 1981 In 1981, Israeli military planes destroyed a nuclear power plant in Iraq, a facility the Israelis charged could have been used to make nuclear weapons.

