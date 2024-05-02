Founder of Al-Qaeda terror organisation, Osama Bin Laden was shot dead by the United States Navy SEALs in Abbottabad, Pakistan on May 2, 2011. His death marked the end of a decade-long manhunt after his organisation took the responsibility for terrorist attacks on U.S. targets on September 11, 2001. Know about the key events that took place on May 2 in past.

Royal Charter to British East India Company

In 1611, the British East India Company received a Royal Charter from King James I. The incident marked a monopoly of the EIC over English trade with all countries east of the Cape of Good Hope, giving it exclusive rights to trade in the lucrative markets of the Indian Ocean region and beyond. With exclusive rights to trade in the area, EIC’s journey to establish its rule in India began with this charter.

First meeting of the Indian National Congress

The day marks the first meeting of the Indian National Congress (INC) that took place in Bombay in 1885. The party played a historical role in achieving independence from British rule.

Mahatma Gandhi's arrest by British authorities

Mahatma Gandhi was arrested by the British authorities in India for leading the Salt March in 1930, a non-violent protest against the authority’s salt monopoly. The Salt March is a significant movement in India’s independence struggle.

Kargil War

It is believed that the Kargil War between India and Pakistan began on this day in May 1999. Different records have shown different dates for the beginning of the conflict, which arose over the infiltration of Pakistani soldiers and militants into Indian-controlled territory in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir. The war lasted until July 26, 1999.

Osama bin Laden’s death

Laden was killed on May 2, 2011, after a covert operation by the United States Navy SEALS in Abbottabad, Pakistan. The operation, code-named Operation Neptune Spear, was carried out by the elite SEAL Team Six.

He was killed after a decade-long manhunt after his role in orchestrating numerous terrorist attacks, including the September 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. His organization, al-Qaeda, was responsible for multiple deadly attacks around the world.

