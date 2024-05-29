On this day: Key events on May 29, from World Everest Day to honour Edmund Hillary to rise of Netanyahu in Israel
On this day: Key events on May 29, from World Everest Day to honour Edmund Hillary to rise of Netanyahu in Israel. The day is also remembered because of the victory of Dara Singh in World Wrestling Championship in 1968.
On this day: Way back in 1953, conquering Mount Everest was a herculean task which was never completed by anyone. However, on May 29, 1953, Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay conquered Mount Everest and became the first people to do so. The day also witnessed a landmark moment in Israel, where Benjamin Netanyahu was elected as the Prime Minister for the first time.