World Press Freedom Day on May 3 highlights the importance of a free press and the protection of journalists globally.

May 3 marks an important event in history. On this day in 1913, “Raja Harishchandra," the first full-length feature film in India, was released. Know about the key events that took place on May 3 in past. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

World Press Freedom Day World Press Freedom Day, observed every year on May 3, is a crucial occasion established by the United Nations to underscore the value of a free and independent press. It's a time to reflect on the state of press freedom around the globe and to advocate for the protection of journalists who face threats to their autonomy.

This day also honours those who risk their lives to pursue truth. The observance aims to foster global discussions on ways to combat censorship, ensure journalists' safety, and promote the transparent sharing of information. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Raja Harischandra" released Directed by Dadasaheb Phalke, the movie was shown to the public at Coronation Cinema in Girgaon, Mumbai. Its theatrical release occurred on May 3, 1913. The film played to packed houses for a week and its run was extended for another twelve days afterwards.

Subhash Chandra Bose formed ‘All India Forward Bloc’ On May 3, 1939, Subhash Chandra Bose founded the All India Forward Bloc, marking an important moment in India's struggle for independence. Dissatisfied with the tactics of the Indian National Congress, Bose created this new political group to escalate the fight against British colonialism.

The Forward Bloc's goal was to bring together progressive elements and spark a national movement for rapid self-governance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Washington DC established as a ‘city’ On May 3, 1802, Congress established Washington DC, creating a unique jurisdiction controlled by the Federal Government.

Unlike any other area in the United States, Washington DC is not part of any state, operating under its own rules as the nation's capital.

Christopher Columbus discovers Jamaica On May 3, 1494, during his second journey to the New World, Christopher Columbus caught sight of Jamaica, signalling the onset of European influence in the area. This discovery, part of a broader expedition aimed at exploring uncharted territories and expanding Spanish control, resulted in Spain claiming the island. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The local Taino people, who named the island “Xaymaca," underwent significant upheaval as European colonists set up plantations and transformed the social and ecological dynamics of the region.

Spider-Man's premiere The debut of "Spider-Man" on May 3, 2002, starring Tobey Maguire, signalled a pivotal point in film history, especially for superhero movies. Directed by Sam Raimi, the movie was a blockbuster hit, grossing more than $825 million globally, while also receiving critical praise.

It was nominated for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects at the 75th Academy Awards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

