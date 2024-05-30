On this day: Key events on May 30, from Goa Statehood Day in 1987 to launch of 1st Hindi newspaper Udant Martand in 1826
On this day, May 30: The day marks a significant moment for Goa, as it transitioned from a Union Territory to an Indian state on this day in 1987. The day is also celebrated as Hindi Journalism Day, because it marked the beginning of first Hindi newspaper, ‘Udant Martand’ in 1826. Take a look at the key events that were held in the past on May 30.