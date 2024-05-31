On this day: Key events on May 31, from World No Tobacco Day to Ahilyabai Holkar's birth anniversary
On this day, May 31: The day is observed as the World No Tobacco Day. In 1725, Ahilyabai Holkar was born on this day
On this day: The World Health Organisation declared the celebration of World No Tobacco Day in 1987 to raise awareness of the hazardous effects of consuming tobacco. However, after the approval of a resolution in 1988, the world began celebrating "World No Tobacco Day" on May 31. The day marks the birth anniversary of revolutionary queen Ahilyabai Holkar in India. Take a look at the key events that happened today.