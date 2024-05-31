On this day, May 31: The day is observed as the World No Tobacco Day. In 1725, Ahilyabai Holkar was born on this day

On this day: The World Health Organisation declared the celebration of World No Tobacco Day in 1987 to raise awareness of the hazardous effects of consuming tobacco. However, after the approval of a resolution in 1988, the world began celebrating "World No Tobacco Day" on May 31. The day marks the birth anniversary of revolutionary queen Ahilyabai Holkar in India. Take a look at the key events that happened today.

Ahilyabai Holkar birth anniversary, 1725 Ahilyabai Holkar is an example of a capable and skilled queen of Indian history. Stories of her bravery continue to reverberate in many houses and history books. She was known for her exceptional administrative skills, philanthropy, and dedication to the welfare of her people.

Ahilyabai Holkwar was born on May 31, 1725, in the village of Chondi, Ahmednagar district, Maharashtra, India. In 1733, she married Khanderao Holkar, the son of Malhar Rao Holkar, the founder of the Holkar dynasty of the Maratha Empire

World No Tobacco Day, 1987 World Health Organisation has designated May 31 as 'World No Tobacco Day'. The day is celebrated to inform people about the severe side effects of consuming tobacco. The day raises awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco use and encourages people worldwide to quit smoking and other forms of tobacco consumption.

Last Titanic Survivor dies, 2009 The last Titanic Survivor, Millvina Dean, was the last living survivor of the RMS Titanic disaster. She died at the age of 97 on May 31, 2009. Millvina was born on February 2, 1912, in London, England.

She was an infant when she boarded the Titanic with her parents and older brother. Her family was emigrating to the United States to start a new life. However, they became the victim of Titanic tragedy, when the iconic ship struck an iceberg and sank in the North Atlantic Ocean on April 14, 1912

Foundation of 20th Century Fox, 1935 The day also marked the beginning of one of the world's biggest studios. The 20th Century Fox, originally known as 20th Century Pictures, was founded on May 31, 1935. The studio was founded after the Fox Film Corporation merged with Twentieth Century Pictures.

Vir Das birthday Famous comedian Vir Das was born on May 31, 1979. He was also played roles in movies like Badmaash Company, Delhi Belly, and Go Goa Gone. Das often comes into controversy for his political views. He has written several comedic columns, stand-up comedy shows, and films. His fame reached another level when Vir Das won the 2023 International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series for the Netflix comedy special Vir Das: Landing.

