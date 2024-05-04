May 4 marks significant events in exploration, politics, music, and more throughout history.

May 4 is notable for various significant events spanning different historical periods and domains, such as exploration, labour movements, military history, music, politics, and social awareness.

1st Grammy Awards ceremony The first Grammy Awards ceremony was held in Los Angeles and New York City in 1959, establishing one of the most prestigious awards in the music industry.

Israel-Palestinian Peace Accord The signing of the Israeli-Palestinian peace accord, known as the Cairo Agreement, took place in Cairo, Egypt, furthering the peace process between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

On May 4, 1994, an agreement reached in Cairo laid out the plan for the initial withdrawal of Israeli security forces and the transfer of authority to the newly established Palestinian Authority.

Within weeks, Israeli troops withdrew from the cities of Gaza and Jericho, allowing the Palestinian Authority to start handling civilian responsibilities in those regions.

Inter caetera In 1493, Pope Alexander VI issued the Papal Bull "Inter caetera," granting Spain rights to explore and colonize the Americas, leading to the Age of Exploration and European colonization of the New World.

Battle of Coral Sea began In 1942, during World War II, the Battle of the Coral Sea began. It was the first air-sea battle in history and a pivotal moment in the Pacific Theater, marking a shift in naval warfare towards aircraft carriers.

Coal Miners Day This day is dedicated to raising awareness about the important role coal miners play in extracting coal, a crucial source of energy that has historically fueled industries, powered homes, and contributed to economic development. Coal miners often work in challenging and dangerous conditions, and this day serves as an opportunity to acknowledge their efforts and raise awareness about their safety and well-being.

Frist Bank of US designated national historic landmark The First Bank of the United States, part of Independence National Historical Park, was added to the National Register of Historic Places on October 15, 1966, and achieved National Historic Landmark status on May 4, 1987.

