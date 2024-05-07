On This Day: There is a rich history behind every day. From Rabindranath Tagore 's birth anniversary to Border Roads Organisation (BRO) raising day, several incidents are celebrated on May 7, every year. The day also marked a phenomenal development in geopolitics as Vladimir Putin became the President of Russia for the first time on May 7, 2000. Take a look at the key events that were held today in past.

Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary

Popular as the ‘Bard of Bengal’ for his exceptional contribution to Indian literature, Rabindranath Tagore was born on 7 May 1861. Apart from his exceptional literature work, Tagore also contributed to the composition of ‘Jana Gana Mana’, which was adopted as India's National Anthem on 24 January 1950. To honour his birth anniversary, this day is also celebrated as Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti every year.

BRO raising day

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was formed on May 7, 1960. The organisation is responsible for the daunting task of road construction on India's tough terrains and remote locations in the north and the northeast region near the borders.

Vladimir Putin elected as President of Russia for the first time

One of the most influential leaders across the globe, Vladimir Putin was elected as the Russian President for the first time on March 26, 2000 and was inaugurated on May 7, 2000.

Putin won the 2000 elections with about 53 per cent of the vote. As president, he sought to end corruption and create a strongly regulated market economy.

Foundation of Sony

Sony was founded on the same day in 1946. the foundation story of the Japanese conglomerate traces back to a humble radio repair shop nestled within a bombed-out department store. Initially named Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo KK (Tokyo Telecommunications Engineering Corporation), the company was established by physicists Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita.

