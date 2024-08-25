On this day today: Key events in history; from Neil Armstrong’s death to Paris liberation from Nazi occupation

On this day today in history, a number of key events took place. While some events became leaflets in history books, others are still celebrated in the present. From Vinesh Phogat's birthday to the death of the first man to go to the moon, here is what happened on this day, years ago:

Neil Armstrong's lunar legacy comes to a close, 2012

On August 25, 2012, Neil Armstrong, the first man to step onto the moon, passed away. Regions across the globe mourned Neil Armstrong, who left his mark on history to make a headway with the Apollo 11 mission. Armstrong's legacy continues to live, as a testament to human discoveries in the filed of science and technology.

“That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” - Neil Armstrong

Vinesh Phogat was born in 1994

On this day today, in 1994, ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat was born in Balali, India. Phogat, who was denied a silver medal at the Paris Olympics by the Court of Arbitration of Sports, following her disqualification from the Women's 50 kg category for being just 100 gms overweight, has been the first Indian woman to clinch gold in both the Commonwealth and Asian Games.

“Ma kushti mere se jeet gayi, main har gayi.” In her social media post on X, the ace grappler said, “My courage is all broken,” Phogat had written while announcing her retirement from wrestlin after the series of disappointments at the Paris Olympics.

Uruguay's Independence Day

Uruguay earned her independence in 1825, on this day. Led by a revolutionary group called the Thirty-Three Orientals and their leader Juanantenio Lavelja, the country declared independence from the Empire of Brazil.

Uruguay's independence marks a significant moment in the country's history, as its citizens had mostly been wiped out due to European diseases, and constant warfare, state reports.

Paris freed from Nazi occupation

Following four years of Nazi occupation, Paris was liberated in 1944 by the efforts of the French 2nd Armard Division and the American 4th Infantry Division. General Charles de Gaulle, the leader of the Free French Army, also returned to the city, symbolising the restoration of France's freedom, from the grip of Adolf Hitler's party.

 

 

