On Valentine’s Day, Kate Middleton and Prince William share a rare PDA moment on Instagram

Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated Valentine's Day by posting a picture of them sharing a romantic moment on social media.

The picture shared on Instagram was captioned with a single red heart emoji. In September 2024, the royal couple shared this picture while announcing that Kate, 43, has completed her chemotherapy.

In the picture shared, the couple can be seen holding hands near the woods while sitting on a brown blanket.

In August, Will Warr shot a three-minute video in Norfolk showing Kate and William with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, residing in their country home, Anmer Hall.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been more vocal with public displays of affection on social media since last year. Kate wished William on his birthday in June 2024. In a social media post, Kate wrote, "We all love you so much!"

On January 9, William posted a birthday message for Kate on her 43rd birthday.

"To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you… We love you," he stated.

"William must feel so fortunate that Kate has come through this that he wants to tell the world about that love. It shows the intimacy of them sharing that journey together," royal biographer Ingrid Seward told PEOPLE. “They are able to express themselves in a way they would never have done before,” he added.

However, Kate and William have refrained from showing public display of affection till last year.