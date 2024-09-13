Onam 2024: Heartfelt wishes, Whatsapp messages, images, GIFs to share with friends and family on the auspicious day

  • Onam, a vibrant festival celebrated in Chingam, runs from September 6 to September 15 this year. 

Livemint
Updated13 Sep 2024, 08:26 AM IST
People across Kerala celebrated the onset of state's biggest harvest festival Onam. The festival falls during the Malayali month of Chingam, which lies between August and September. (Image: PTI)
People across Kerala celebrated the onset of state’s biggest harvest festival Onam. The festival falls during the Malayali month of Chingam, which lies between August and September. (Image: PTI)

Onam is a vibrant festival celebrated in the month of Chingam, which falls in August or September. This year, the festival began on September 6 and will continue for ten days, concluding on Sunday, September 15. The festival is knit with the harvest season of standing crops.

The festival also marks the start of the Malayalam calendar year -- Kolla Varsham.

Wishes to send your friends and family

May this Onam bring you a harvest of happiness, prosperity, and joy. Celebrate the festival with love and cheer!

Wishing you a colorful Onam filled with the sweet aroma of flowers, the delicious taste of Onam Sadhya, and the warmth of family gatherings.

May the spirit of Onam fill your home with happiness, your heart with peace, and your life with success. Enjoy the festivities!

As we celebrate this beautiful festival, may the essence of Onam bring you new opportunities, prosperity, and endless joy. Have a wonderful Onam!

May your Onam be as vibrant and joyful as the Pookalam and as rich and fulfilling as the Onam Sadhya. Have a delightful and blessed Onam!

Whatsapp messages to send your friends and family

May the harvest festival bring new beginnings and endless joy to your life!"

May your life be adorned with the beauty and happiness that this festival brings!"

Hope you celebrate this festival with joy and togetherness! Happy Onam

Wishing you Happy Onam! May your life be adorned with the beauty and happiness that this festival brings!

Onam GIFs to send your friends and family

 

Onam images to send your friends and family

 

 

Kappa Chakka Kandhari's Onam 'sadya'.
College students perform a dance during celebrating the Onam festival at College campus in Chennai. (File image: ANI)
A man dressed as King Mahabali amd others during the Onam celebrations, in Thiruvananthapuram (File image: PTI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Sep 2024, 08:26 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsOnam 2024: Heartfelt wishes, Whatsapp messages, images, GIFs to share with friends and family on the auspicious day

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.75
    03:59 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    3.6 (2.43%)

    Bharat Electronics

    291.65
    03:57 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    3.6 (1.25%)

    Indus Towers

    433.20
    03:55 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    5.1 (1.19%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    343.55
    03:57 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    3.25 (0.96%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Engineers India

    227.05
    03:57 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    17.45 (8.33%)

    Century Textiles & Industries

    2,788.10
    03:41 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    174.75 (6.69%)

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    4,298.70
    03:47 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    266.55 (6.61%)

    FDC

    612.40
    03:48 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    35.1 (6.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,200.000.00
      Chennai
      72,220.000.00
      Delhi
      72,890.000.00
      Kolkata
      74,510.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue